The Countdown Begins For The Meetings Show Asia Pacific’s Debut

Published: February 5, 2024

The inaugural Asia Pacific show for MICE professionals captures the region’s booming MICE market, in an expansion of its highly successful London edition.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 February 2024 – Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), The Meetings Show Asia Pacific 2024 promises to be a game-changer for meetings and events planners in the region, with its MICE market[1] poised to grow from USD412.18 billion in 2023 to USD783.63 billion by 2032. The show will present a diverse range of Asian and international destinations, venues, hotels, technology providers and key suppliers in the thriving Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Events (MICE) industry.

