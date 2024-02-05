The Countdown Begins For The Meetings Show Asia Pacific’s Debut

The inaugural Asia Pacific show for MICE professionals captures the region’s booming MICE market, in an expansion of its highly successful London edition.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 February 2024 – Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), The Meetings Show Asia Pacific 2024 promises to be a game-changer for meetings and events planners in the region, with its MICE market[1] poised to grow from USD412.18 billion in 2023 to USD783.63 billion by 2032. The show will present a diverse range of Asian and international destinations, venues, hotels, technology providers and key suppliers in the thriving Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Events (MICE) industry.