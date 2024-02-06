Vietjet further boosts fleet capacity amid increasing travel demand for the Lunar New Year holidays
SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 February 2024 – Vietjet has received two additional aircraft under wet-leased arrangement in response to the surge in travel demand during the Lunar New Year festival, one of the longest annual holidays in Asia. The latest move totals the airline’s wet-lease fleet to six apart from its current fleet of 105 aircraft, serving 125 routes in Vietnam and internationally.