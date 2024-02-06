SS&C Intralinks Showcased LoanStream at C-loan Information Exchange Tokyo

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 February 2024 – On November 10, 2023, SS&C Intralinks (“Intralinks”) hosted its annual C-Loan Information Exchange; a premier forum for the Syndicated Loan Market in Japan. The goal of this event is to promote knowledge and best practices exchange amongst syndicated loan professionals in Japan. “In Japan, syndicated loan including project finance is dominated by Japanese banks, and we are proud to be closely connected with and serving this dynamic market,” said Hiroyuki Eda, Team Lead of Corporate Development, Japan. The firm is pleased to host and be joined by seasoned professionals on this occasion to help navigate the local Japanese market trends and challenges in loan disbursement and interim management. Click here to read the full event recap (in Japanese).