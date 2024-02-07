Melco continues lead among integrated resorts in Asia with the greatest number of stars attained in 2024 Forbes Travel Guide
MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 February 2024 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s various hotels, restaurants and spas across its portfolio in Asia have been honored by 2024 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), with the Company continuing its lead among integrated resorts in Asia with the greatest number of stars achieved. The renowned FTG star rating service and online travel guide bestowed Melco a total of 16 Five-Star awards across the Company’s properties which include City of Dreams, Studio City, Altira Macau and City of Dreams Manila. Notably, this year marks the 15th successive year that Altira Macau has achieved an FTG Five-Star award across both the Hotel and Spa categories.