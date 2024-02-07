Nestlé Professional Elevates F&B Industry Support with the Launch of Customer Engagement Centre in Singapore

Equipped with local and global industry insights, it serves as a one-stop destination for discovering comprehensive F&B solutions and fostering collaborative innovations for sustainable success
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 February 2024 – Nestlé Professional, a global leader in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, has unveiled its latest initiative aimed at transforming the way it engages with food-service operators. The newly inaugurated Customer Engagement Centre (CEC) in Singapore is a testament to Nestlé’s commitment to the F&B and hospitality businesses, positioning itself as a comprehensive solutions provider.