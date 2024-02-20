Audelacare Unveils Next-Gen One-Push Walking Stick for Effortless Mobility in the Elderly

Published: February 20, 2024

Audelacare launches the One-Push Walking Stick—a mobility aid designed for comfort and safety in the elderly during movement

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 February 2024 – Audelacare, a leading innovator in Singapore’s industry of eldercare products, launches the One-Push Walking Stick—a mobility tool designed to ensure ease, comfort, and safety in the elderly during movement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.