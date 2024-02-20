Nexus International School (Singapore) Learners Present “Nexwell” Well-Being App For Peers

Nexus International School (Singapore) learners have developed a well-being app to provide their peers with continuous access to mental health support.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 February 2024 – Learners at Nexus International School (Singapore) have unveiled “Nexwell,” a well-being app offering their peers access to 24/7 mental health tools, guidance and resources. Developed over six months, this project exemplifies Nexus’ focus on real-world learning and innovative education. Now in its testing phase, Nexwell is being refined for optimal user functionality.