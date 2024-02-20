Banyan Group’s Visionary Eco-Friendly Phuket Residential Community Now Launched for International Sales

Hong Kong exhibition in Causeway Bay the first international sales event for Laguna Lakelands since the USD2bn project was announced on February 1st, 2024
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 February 2024 – A landmark new eco-friendly residential community in Phuket aimed at the international community who are looking for second homes or primary residences on the Thai island has now launched international sales, starting with an exhibition in Hong Kong on March 2-3, followed by Singapore March 16-17.