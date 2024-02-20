Hong Kong International Airport Popular Souvenir Recommendations; Share the Taste of Hong Kong with Family and Friends
SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 February 2024 – Renowned as a trendy hub for worldwide shoppers, Hong Kong International Airport boasts a diverse array of both international and local brands. These encompass stylish apparel, cutting-edge electronic products, and authentic local souvenirs. The airport curates a selection of popular Hong Kong souvenirs and features specially chosen stores. Additionally, in celebration of the New Year, enticing pop-up discounts have been introduced to warmly greet passengers as they step into an auspicious new year!
Savor the True Essence of Hong Kong with the Iconic ‘Flying Roast Goose’
The roast goose, renowned for its crispy skin and succulent meat, is a favorite among tourists. Having savored it in Hong Kong, many visitors express a desire to bring the uniquely charcoal-scented roast goose on a dedicated flight back to their hometowns, intending to share this delectable experience with family and friends. This has propelled its fame to international heights, transforming it into a cherished gift for tourists to convey their affection for Hong Kong to their loved ones, aptly earning it the moniker “Flying Roast Goose.”
Numerous restaurants at Hong Kong International Airport offer vacuum-sealed gift boxes of roast goose. This initiative is geared towards preserving the freshness and high quality of the delicacy, enabling travelers to carry the quintessential Hong Kong flavor abroad.
Different restrictions and regulations for import and export food apply in different countries/ territories. Passengers are reminded to research and understand the relevant regulations prior to purchase and travel.
Yung Kee
