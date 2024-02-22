Lee Kum Kee Joins the Celebration at Wellington’s Lunar New Year Festival
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 February 2024 – Lee Kum Kee, the authentic Asian sauce and condiment brand, is thrilled to have been part of a highly popular Lunar New Year Festival in Wellington, New Zealand. Held on 17-18 February at TSB Arena, the occasion brought together diverse communities in a vibrant display of cultural tradition.
As a sponsor, Lee Kum Kee was delighted with the event’s great success. The festival was graced by the presence of Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau, as guest of honour, along with distinguished guests including Members of Parliament Carlos Cheung, Nancy Lu and Greg O’Connor.
As a sponsor, Lee Kum Kee was delighted with the event’s great success. The festival was graced by the presence of Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau, as guest of honour, along with distinguished guests including Members of Parliament Carlos Cheung, Nancy Lu and Greg O’Connor.