ATD Solution Set to Launch All-New Upskilling and Reskilling Programme on 29 February for Aspiring Enterprise Architects
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 February 2024 – In the fast-paced landscape of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector in Singapore, the wave of digital transformation is reshaping industries at an unprecedented rate. More and more companies are embracing technologies such as AI, cloud computing, and data analytics, highlighting the need for skilled professionals who can navigate and drive these transformations. In direct response to this pressing need, ATD Solution, a consulting firm specialising in Digital Enterprise Architecture (EA), proudly unveils its innovative Upskilling and Reskilling Programme. Scheduled to launch on 29 February 2024, this initiative is designed for individuals seeking a career upgrade or transition into the role of a Certified Enterprise Architect.