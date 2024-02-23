OPPO’s Journey to Ultimate Smoothness: The Tech Powering ColorOS 14’s Trinity Engine, Smart Features, and the Future of AI Integration
SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 February 2024 – Over the past ten years, OPPO has been working to perfect the balance between rapid responsiveness, rock-steady stability, and silky smoothness with each iteration of ColorOS. On the newly launched ColorOS 14, OPPO has included a series of upgraded features designed for users to enjoy a real sense of fluency and efficiency by delivering consistent and fluid operations across all types of applications and scenarios.
By constantly finding new ways to blend the best hardware with the most comprehensive and in-depth optimization of the underlying software, OPPO has elevated the concept of smoothness, and even entire perceptions of performance on Android smartphones, to ensure seamless user experiences in any situation.
‘Visible’ and ‘invisible’ smoothness
One of OPPO’s first breakthroughs in delivering the ultimate smooth user experience came with the release of UI First in early 2020. By prioritizing active applications, UI First prevents background applications from over consuming system resources causing the drag down towards the overall performance. The result is a significant reduction in noticeable lag and the enhancement of “visible smoothness.”
However, as computing resources were directed into supporting active applications, apps running in the background were being starved of resources and effectively killed. This in turn caused delays when switching between those apps. Meanwhile, The widespread adoption of 5G increased the consumption of high-data media, entering the so-called “rich media” era, has placed additional processing pressure on the system. To address this ‘invisible’ smoothness issues, OPPO began optimizing ColorOS for better temperature control, stable battery life, and a more continuous and uninterrupted experience.
OPPO’s chip engineers have conducted enormous volumes of in-depth analysis into the computing power distribution of each task on different processing units on the chip, the company then established mathematical models to predict performance and power consumption and optimize the computing power distribution for each task to guarantee a better battery life without sacrificing performance capabilities.
At the same time, OPPO utilized improved memory compression technology to save more memory space for users, and breakpoint reading technology to ensure a more continuous and uninterrupted experience. Now, on ColorOS 14, the system’s latest release, upgraded technologies in the OS’s Trinity Engine make it possible for the phone to run as many as 28 applications on the back end for up to 72 hours.
