The Greater Bay Area International Sports Business Summit Kicks Off at Galaxy International Convention Center in Macau

Sets a Stage for an International Sports Event in the Greater Bay Area

MACAU SAR – EQS Newswire – 23 February 2024 –The inauguralGreater Bay Area International Sports Business Summit officially kicked off today at the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) in Macau. The Summit is co-hosted by Realeague, Lanxiong Sports, and Macau Pass, organized by Modern Sports, sponsored by Galaxy International Convention Center, and supported by Sports Bureau of Macao SAR Government and Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute. As the first major sports business summit in the year of the Dragon, the summit sets the stage for a long-waited international sports business occasion, bringing together industry leaders in the world of sports to envision the future of sports business.