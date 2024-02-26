VinFuture announces the prize council for the 2024 season
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 February 2024 – The VinFuture Foundation has officially announced the list of distinguished members for the 2024 VinFuture Prize Council. Comprising 11 renowned scientists recognized for their remarkable contributions to humanity, this year’s Council welcomes three exceptional additions who have previously received prestigious accolades in the fields of solar batteries, plant biology, and atmospheric chemistry.
Complete list of the 2024 VinFuture Prize Council members:
– Chair of the Prize Council: Professor Sir Richard Henry Friend, FRS – University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, 2010 Millennium Technology Prize.
– Professor Pascale Cossart – Pasteur Institute, Paris, France.
– Professor Chi Van Dang – Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, Johns Hopkins University, United States.
– Professor Soumitra Dutta – University of Oxford, United Kingdom.
– Professor Martin Andrew Green – University of New South Wales, Australia, 2022 Millennium Technology Prize, 2023 VinFuture Grand Prize.
– Professor Xuedong David Huang – Zoom Video Communications, United States.
– Professor Daniel Merson Kammen – University of California, Berkeley, United States.
– Professor Sir Konstantin (Kostya) S. Novoselov, FRS – University of Manchester, United Kingdom and National University of Singapore, Singapore, 2010 Nobel Prize in Physics.
– Professor Pamela Christine Ronald – University of California, Davis, United States, 2022 Wolf Prize in Agriculture & VinFuture Special Prize.
– Professor Susan Solomon – Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States, 2009 Volvo Environmental Prize, 2023 VinFuture Special Prize.
– Professor Leslie Gabriel Valiant, FRS – Harvard University, United States, 2010 A.M. Turing Award.
The members of the 2024 Prize Council are all excellent, renowned scientists, and most have accompanied VinFuture through many impressive seasons. This year, the Council welcomes three new members: Prof. Martin Andrew Green (University of New South Wales, Australia, Laureate of the 2023 VinFuture Grand Prize), Prof. Pamela Christine Ronald (University of California, Davis, United States, Laureate of the 2022 VinFuture Special Prize for Women Innovators), and Prof. Susan Solomon (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States, Laureate of the 2023 VinFuture Special Prize for Women Innovators).
Prof. Martin Andrew Green is Scientia Professor at the University of New South Wales, Sydney and Founding Director of the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics, involving several other Australian Universities and research groups. His group’s contributions to photovoltaics are well known and include holding the record for silicon solar cell efficiency for 30 of the last 40 years, described as one of the “Top Ten” Milestones in the history of solar photovoltaics. The PERC solar cell that he invented in 1983 and his team developed to its full potential accounted for 91.2% of worldwide silicon solar module production in 2021 (CPIA).
Prof. Green has been awarded major international awards, including the 2018 Global Energy Prize, the prestigious 2021 Japan Prize, the 2022 Millenium Technology Prize, the 2023 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering, and the 2023 VinFuture Grand Prize.
