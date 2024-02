VinFuture announces the prize council for the 2024 season

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 February 2024 –The members of the 2024 Prize Council are all excellent, renowned scientists, and most have accompanied VinFuture through many impressive seasons. This year, the Council welcomes three new members:(University of New South Wales, Australia, Laureate of the 2023 VinFuture Grand Prize),(University of California, Davis, United States, Laureate of the 2022 VinFuture Special Prize for Women Innovators), and(Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States, Laureate of the 2023 VinFuture Special Prize for Women Innovators).is Scientia Professor at the University of New South Wales, Sydney and Founding Director of the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics, involving several other Australian Universities and research groups. His group’s contributions to photovoltaics are well known and include holding the record for silicon solar cell efficiency for 30 of the last 40 years, described as one of the “Top Ten” Milestones in the history of solar photovoltaics. The PERC solar cell that he invented in 1983 and his team developed to its full potential accounted for 91.2% of worldwide silicon solar module production in 2021 (CPIA).Prof. Green has been awarded major international awards, including the 2018 Global Energy Prize, the prestigious 2021 Japan Prize, the 2022 Millenium Technology Prize, the 2023 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering, and the 2023 VinFuture Grand Prize.