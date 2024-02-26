HKSTP I&T Career Expo to Provide Over 3,000 Job Openings to Global Talent and Upskill Them with Generative AI Technology

Harnesses top tech trends to help talent navigate the fast-evolving workplace and drive success of the I&T ecosystem
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 February 2024 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is organising its annual Innovation and Technology (I&T) Career Expo on 8 March 2024 under the theme of “Talent Power Up”, offering talent with both tech and non-tech background a full day experience ranging from instant job matching, Generative AI workshops to leading tech enterprise showcases. The Career Expo will connect job seekers with over 3,000 opportunities in the flourishing I&T ecosystem while empowering them to tackle changes and challenges brought by Generative AI.