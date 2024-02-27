Doubleview Gold Corp. Announces Significant Copper and Gold Intervals, Including 6.94% Copper and 8.29 g/t Gold (11.27% Cu Eq[-Sc]) Over 4 meters, from South Lisle and Main Lisle Zones of Hat Porphyry Polymetallic Deposit

Notes:

– Metal equivalents should not be relied upon for future evaluations.

– Drill hole intercepts included in this news release are core lengths that may or may not be true widths of mineralization. It is not possible to determine true widths.

**Copper Equivalent [ Cu Eq (%) incl Sc 2 O 3 ] is estimated using the following metal values and equations:



– *CuEq(%) =(Ag(g/t) x Price_Ag x Rec_Ag/31.1035 + Au(g/t) x Price_Au x Rec_Au/31.1035 + Co(%) x Price_Co x Rec_Co x 22.0462 + Cu(%)x Price_Cu x Rec_Cu x 22.0462 + Sc(g/t) x Price_Sc x Rec_Sc x Sc_con) / (Price_Cu x 22.0462)



– Price_Ag = $22.20/troy oz, Price_Au=$1,812.14/ troy oz, Price_Co = $23.30/lb, Price_Cu = $3.84/lb, Price_Sc = $1.5/g



– Rec_Ag = 68% , Rec_Au = 89% , Rec_Co = 78%, Rec_Cu = 84% , Rec_Sc = 88%