B.P. de Silva Announces Gem Extraordinaire

Independent fine jeweller launches open-invitation event highlighting rare natural gemstones and bespoke design opportunities.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 March 2024 – B.P. de Silva, one of Singapore’s premier luxury jewellers, is set to host Gem Extraordinaire from 2nd March to 10th March. This exclusive event will offer attendees a unique opportunity to explore an exceptional collection of rare gemstones, alongside event-exclusive styles, and for the first time, access to the brand’s archival designs for customisation and reimagination.