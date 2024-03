Predictive insights and strategies for the business landscape in a digital future.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 March 2024 – Konica Minolta Singapore held its flagship annual conference, Konica Minolta Connect 2024 , this January at One Farrer Hotel, Singapore. Under the theme “Future-Proof Your Business In 2024 & Beyond,” the conference was a confluence of minds aimed at equipping businesses with strategies to thrive amid the evolving digital landscape.