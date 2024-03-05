Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong’s The 3rd Edition of “ReMIX” Creative Business Partnership Programme

Announcing Designer-Brand Pairings which will Ignite Creative Sparks Through Collaboration Organising Exhibition at Bangkok Design Week to Promote Hong Kong’s Creative Industries, and Visiting Thai Green Enterprises to Explore Business Opportunities for Sustainable Design
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 March 2024 – The 3rd edition of the “ReMIX · Yesterday’s Future, Invent Tomorrow!” (“ReMIX”) Creative Business Partnership Programme, which is organised by Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong (IDSHK), with Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Create Hong Kong) as the lead sponsor, goes beyond simply connecting Hong Kong design talent and brands. It actively works towards promoting Hong Kong designers and their creative strengths, while also exploring the latest trends in sustainable design. After a thorough matching process, the ten-designer-brand pairings for the 3rd edition of “ReMIX” were announced. These collaborative teams then commenced the development of their crossover products, which are scheduled to be released by September 2024. On the other hand, “ReMIX” has accepted the invitation to set up a booth at the “Bangkok Design Week 2024” to showcase the over 40 crossover products that have shined in the previous editions of “ReMIX”, with a view to generating more overseas interests in Hong Kong’s original designs and creative industries. As part of the delegation trip to “Bangkok Design Week 2024”, the Hong Kong delegates also visited the local companies in Thailand that embrace sustainable design principles.