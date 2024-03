HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 March 2024 – The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), operating under the Ministry of Commerce of the Royal Thai Government, is excited to announce the much-anticipated return of Thai Night Hong Kong. This year’s event, themed “Inspiring Thailand,” is scheduled for March 11, 2024, as part of the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART).