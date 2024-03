Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024 Career Fairs: Deepening students’ interest in engineering and learning about future development opportunities

Photo 1: Career Fairs has attracted many students to participate



Photo 2: Ir Tony ZA, Co-Chairman of Career Fairs Organising Committee shared the industry trend to students.

Photo 3: Ir Eva LEE, the Captain of Engineer Alliance shared her experience with the students in the sharing session.

Photo 4: The HKIE Immediate Past President, Ir Aaron BOK Kwok Ming (right) presented souvenirs to the representative of City University of Hong Kong.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 March 2024 – Organised by The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE), the key event of the Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024 –aims to promote exchanges and co-operation between students and corporations, whereby students can learn about the characteristics and development of corporations through the Recruitment Expo, while corporations can provide internships, job placements and career development opportunities to students.The first stop of thewas held aton 29 February, followed by theand the, and the fourth stop of theat thetoday. In order to enhance students’ interest in the engineering industry, representatives from HKIE were sent to provide information and career guidance to students to help them make more informed career choices. The, the, and the, attended the Career Fairs in different institutions to share their insights and experience with the students., said at The School of Professional Education and Executive Development, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU SPEED), “The Career Fairs is not only an opportunity for companies to recruit new talents, but also builds up co-operation between students and companies, and allows students to learn about the opportunities and challenges of the engineering industry. Hong Kong’s engineering sector has more and more opportunities for development in the future, and new talents are needed in promoting the development of the industry. I believe that through our joint efforts and co-operation, the engineering sector will become more brilliant and outstanding.”The, shared at the City University of Hong Kong stop, “The Career Fairs is of great significance in promoting the development of the engineering industry and nurturing excellent engineering talents. We hope that the visitors can learn more about the engineering sector at the Career Fair, and succeed in finding their ideal job.”The next stop of the Career Fair will be held at, where you can communicate with engineers and learn about the latest industry trends and career opportunities, and the, will also be present to share with you. Please pay close attention and participate in the event!Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024 official website: https://hkengineersweek.com/ The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheHKIE The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_hkie/ The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers LinkedIn: https://hk.linkedin.com/company/the-hkie Click here to download imagesHashtag: #TheHongKongInstituteofEngineers