CLAP@JC Conference connects international experts to promote a successful transition from education to work for Hong Kong’s young people
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 March 2024 – Today saw the opening of the CLAP@JC Conference, a two-day forum at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre bringing together eminent speakers from Hong Kong and overseas to discuss the career and life development needs of young people. The conference is a signature event of CLAP@JC, a major initiative launched in 2015 by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust to help Hong Kong’s young people make a successful transition from school to productive work and a fulfilling life.