PFA imposes EPO on ‘Roll Patti’ manufacturing unit

LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a ‘Roll Patti’ manufacturing unit in Peco Colony and stopped its production over multiple violations by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO)

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the authority took action while inspecting the food production units under the ongoing inspection drive in Punjab to ensure the availability of healthy, safe and pure food during Ramadan.

He said that the food inspection drive has been conducted across the province, upon the special directions of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

The director general said that the authority took action against the roll patti manufacturing unit for preparing samosa patti with expired cooking oil, failing to present the oil change record, preserving the edibles in dirty freezers and an unhygienic working environment. Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical certificates.

He said that a consignment of ready-to-supply ‘roll patti’ was found unlabelled in attractive packaging that was to be supplied to local shops in Lahore and its adjacent areas, however, PFA ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action.

He further said that the authority discarded 300kg roll patti and substandard edible oil besides imposing EPO on the unit.

Muhammad Asim said that using substandard and expired cooking oil causes health problems like cardiac disease. PFA’s utmost priority is to ensure the provision of quality and safe food to the people of Punjab, he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION