PFA shuts three food points, imposes Rs210,000 fine on eight eateries

LAHORE: In a bid to ensure the provision of healthy and quality food during Ramadan, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has carried out a special campaign to check the ‘Sehri Points’ across Punjab including in the provincial metropolis.

PFA’s food safety teams under the supervision of its Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid inspected 13 food points in Ravi Town and Anarkali Food Street meanwhile the authority also caught a vehicle loaded with unhygienic meat at Babu Sabu Interchange.

The director general said that the authority stopped the production of three eateries and penalized eight food business operators with Rs210,000 cumulative fines besides issuing warning notices for improvement to two others.

Moreover, the authority lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against two FBOs for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations in the respective police station.

Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the authority imposed emergency prohibition orders (EPOs) on three food points for preparing ‘pakoryian’ and ‘roll patti’ with substandard cooking oil and poor cleanliness arrangements. He further said that FBOs also failed to present the training and medical certificates of workers to the raiding team. The PFA discarded 800 litres of expired cooking oil, 500kg of unhygienic pakoriyan and roll patti, he added.

In another raid, PFA foiled an attempt to supply 1,000kg of meat of dead and sick chicken in Lahore while taking timely action against the supplier. He said that the team placed a picket at Babu Sabu Interchange and caught a vehicle (LES-3434) loaded with 25 maunds of dead chicken.

He said that PFA has set ablaze hundreds of kilograms of expired meat as per eco-friendly policy at PAMCO Furnace after seizing.

The director general said that on the directions of the Punjab Chief Minister, PFA teams will continue field operations day and night in three shifts across the province during the month of Ramadan. He further said that the adulteration mafia would be dealt with an iron hand and all-out efforts would be made for sustainable law of the PFA in the province.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION