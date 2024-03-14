Tragic Snow Clearing Incident in Chitral Claims Life

CHITRAL: A tragic accident occurred in Arkari Valley, Lower Chitral, claiming the life of an excavator operator engaged in snow clearing efforts. The operator, identified as Amir, son of Ghulam Shah, was the sole breadwinner for his family, including his elderly parents. The incident has left the family in dire straits, prompting them to seek financial assistance from the government.

Amir was operating a private excavator to clear a road in Arkari Valley when the machine overturned, leading to his immediate death. The loss has devastated his family, highlighting the perils faced by workers in hazardous conditions. Abdul Majeed, a former local council official, relayed the incident, noting that the request for snow clearance had been approved by local authorities to ease travel difficulties exacerbated by recent severe weather.

The valley has been severely affected by torrential rains and snowfall, causing road closures and leading to shortages of food and access to essential services. The local population, including women, children, and the elderly, face significant challenges in accessing education and healthcare. Majeed has appealed to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and district officials for immediate financial support for Amir’s family and urgent action to restore access to the valley.

This incident underscores the critical need for improved safety measures for workers in hazardous roles and the importance of timely government intervention to prevent further hardship among affected communities.

