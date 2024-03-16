PFA imposes hefty fines on 14 FBOs

LAHORE: On the directions of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, food safety teams penalized 14 food points with Rs216,000 cumulative fine over violations while inspecting 20 eateries in Moon Market Iqbal Town.

Meanwhile, PFA has asked six food business operators (FBOs) to improve the hygienic condition by serving improvement notices.

Muhammad Asim Javaid said that fine was imposed due to using dirty freezers and rusty vessels, poor storage system, an abundance of insects and worst condition of hygiene. Further, milk and meat were preserved together in a smelly freezer, he added.

He urged the food business operators (FBOs) should work according to the rules prescribed by the Punjab Food Authority. He said the PFA’s food safety teams are always active in the field to eliminate adulteration and counterfeiters from Punjab. He said the PFA is taking action under a zero tolerance policy against those who sell substandard food during Ramadan.

