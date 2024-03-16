Punjab Launches Nigehban Ramadan Relief to Combat Inflation

Number of people helped: 6.5 million

6.5 million Relief package amount: Rs 30 billion

Rs 30 billion Action against price control violations: Crackdown underway

LAHORE: In a significant move to ease the financial strain on residents during Ramadan, Provincial Information Minister Uzma Bukhari and Food Minister Bilal Yasin unveiled the Nigehban Relief Package and a robust price control mechanism.

At a press conference held at the DGPR Head Office, Bukhari highlighted the Punjab government’s commitment to providing substantial relief to citizens, emphasizing efforts to maintain low prices on essential items.

The Nigehban Package, aimed at delivering rations to 6.5 million people directly to their homes, marks a historic initiative with minimal complaints, showcasing efficient management and execution. Alongside, Model Bazaars operate to further stabilize prices, with trained magistrates and a dashboard monitoring system ensuring compliance.

Bilal Yasin, detailing the package’s impact, noted the distribution of food hampers worth 30 billion PKR under the Nigehban scheme, already meeting over half its target in Punjab. This initiative has seen a noticeable reduction in the prices of staples such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes, thanks to improved supply chains and market oversight.

In the last 4 days, Price Control Magistrates conducted 3 lakh inspections, whereas, 29,148 violations were found. 794 FIRs were registered and 2,221 people were detained. A total fine of Rs 2 crore 65 lakh has been imposed.

Despite rigorous inspections and enforcement actions against price violations, the government anticipates further price drops, facilitated by discounts at Agriculture Fair Price Shops and voluntary price cuts by the Cooking Oil and Poultry Associations. This comprehensive approach demonstrates the government’s proactive stance on curbing inflation and supporting the populace during the holy month, setting a precedent for future relief efforts.

