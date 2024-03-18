The Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2024: Attracting The Enthusiasm Of A Wide Range Of City Residents & Tourists

Published: March 18, 2024

The Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2024 marks a decade-long journey of honoring the beauty of Ao Dai, continuing to inspire Vietnamese Ao Dai pride among city citizens and international friends.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 March 2024 – The Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival is one of the city’s exemplary annual festivals, drawing significant attention from both local and international tourists. After a relentless 10-year dedication to inspiring the traditional values of Ao Dai, the festival has become a driving force in spreading pride in the “national soul, national essence” of Ho Chi Minh City citizens, acting as a conduit for showcasing the beauty, spirit, and heritage of the Vietnamese people to the world.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.