The Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2024: Attracting The Enthusiasm Of A Wide Range Of City Residents & Tourists
The Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2024 marks a decade-long journey of honoring the beauty of Ao Dai, continuing to inspire Vietnamese Ao Dai pride among city citizens and international friends.
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 March 2024 – The Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival is one of the city’s exemplary annual festivals, drawing significant attention from both local and international tourists. After a relentless 10-year dedication to inspiring the traditional values of Ao Dai, the festival has become a driving force in spreading pride in the “national soul, national essence” of Ho Chi Minh City citizens, acting as a conduit for showcasing the beauty, spirit, and heritage of the Vietnamese people to the world.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook