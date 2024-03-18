Forex trading during the holy month of Ramadan
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 March 2024 – The holy month dedicated to self-discipline and mindfulness, Ramadan traditionally stands out with higher and less volatile returns for most Muslim financial markets. With calm and thoughtful behaviour encouraged during this period, there is a definite chance to benefit from it spiritually and financially despite the lower volume of trade of many tradable assets. In this article, the experts at Octa, a globally recognised financial broker, argue that the high self-discipline characteristic of Ramadan is conducive to financial growth as people start their trading journey or take their trading efficiency to another level.
Ramadan: an opportunity for financial growth
Muslims worldwide anticipate the holy month of Ramadan as a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection. People who observe it try to instill particular mindfulness, self-discipline, and calm into every aspect of their lives as the merit attributed to every virtue and prayer increases greatly during this month. This unique state of mind may be conducive to prudent decisions, including personal wealth management and boosting daily income.
