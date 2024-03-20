Global marketing platform Flat Ads attends GDC2024/MAU, empowering global developers’ business growth
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 March 2024 – Flat Ads, founded in 2019, is a leading global mobile advertising and marketing platform. From March 18th to 22nd, the largest and most influential event in the global gaming industry, the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024, will officially kick off at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, USA. Flat Ads will participate as an exhibitor at the GDC conference and showcase the latest technologies and services at Booth S1658. This includes efficient advertising strategies, precise traffic analysis, and innovative monetization models, among others. Flat Ads is looking forward to exploring new opportunities for traffic monetization with global gaming elites and helping developers maximize their commercial value.