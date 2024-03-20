The Flexi Group opens its 5th flexible workspace location in Bangkok, Thailand
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 March 2024 – The Flexi Group, one of the largest providers of flexible workspaces in Asia Pacific and Australia, is expanding its Common Ground brand in Bangkok, Thailand in a partnership agreement with Capstone Asset Company Ltd. With a total of five locations in Thailand and 44 across the region, The Flexi Group continues to pioneer flexible workspace expansion via its asset-light approach.