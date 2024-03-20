OceanX Education launches a three-week pilot of educational programming in Singapore

Students, educators, and content creators to learn onboard OceanXplorer and beyond
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 March 2024 – OceanX Education, an initiative of Dalio Philanthropies to develop the next generation of ocean leaders, will pilot three weeks of educational programming in March, reaching nearly 400 youth and educators in Singapore for the first time. The goal of the initiative is to provide next-gen ocean leaders with hands-on learning experiences on board the OceanXplorer, the most advanced exploration, scientific research, and media production vessel ever built.