Hong Kong PropTech Association 41 Awards Unveiled at the PropTech Excellence Awards 2024, Paving the Way for Smart Cities



Ms. Vivian CHAN, Founding President of HKPTA stated, ” This award celebrates the contributions of companies and individuals in the field of real estate technology, shining a spotlight on them to drive industry development. The awards have received support from government departments and major corporations, and many participants have presented impressive applications. We can truly feel their passion for PropTech and dedication to advancing this field. The achievements of the awardees not only demonstrate their talents and efforts but also showcase the strength and potential of Hong Kong’s real estate technology sector. Today marks not only the award ceremony for the PropTech Excellence Awards but also the third anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong PropTech Association. I aspire to continue promoting exchanges between Hong Kong and foreign countries, enabling local real estate technology to thrive, and working together to build an intelligent and sustainable city. ”



Guest of Honour Ms. Winnie HO Wing Yin, JP, Secretary for Housing of the HKSARG, shared in her speech, “PropTech encompasses various aspects, and property management is just a part of it. It is believed that there is great potential for PropTech in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, Southeast Asia, and countries along the Belt and Road. In fact, the Housing Authority has already taken steps in this direction. The 2023 Policy Address mentioned that 10 housing estates would be selected as pilot sites to implement different new technologies and promote smart estate management. If outcomes are satisfactory, this initiative could be extended to a significant number of other housing estates. Ladies and gentlemen, please take note of the potential and business opportunities offered by the Housing Authority. I encourage everyone to continue exploring the realm of PropTech and contribute to creating another business opportunity for Hong Kong, leveraging its innovation and technology potential.”



Ms. Lillian CHEONG Man Lei, JP, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSARG, said “I believe Hong Kong has the potential to take on a leading role in the field of technology in the Asia-Pacific region. Despite its relatively small size, Hong Kong is a highly developed and densely populated city. If new technologies can be applied here, it will serve as a great demonstration and standardization platform. In the downstream industries of real estate technology, there is a strong need for a platform that connects everyone and showcases technologies, including IoT and generates more innovative ideas. Together, we can drive industry development, harness the advantages of real estate technology, ultimately creating it as one of the new industries. I believe this goal is within our reach.”



The HKPTA believes that the competition will provide participants with invaluable experiences, encouraging dialogues among industry professionals and expediting the progression towards smart and sustainably growing cities in Hong Kong.



Ms. Vivian CHAN, Founding President of HKPTA, delivered the welcome speech.

Ms. Winnie HO Wing Yin, JP, Secretary for Housing of the HKSARG, extended her congratulations to all the award winners.

Ms. Lillian CHEONG Man Lei, JP, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSARG, acknowledged the contributions of the award winners.

Group Photo of Jury and the Guests(from left to right)：Ir Sammy YEUNG Sau-Kuen, Assistant Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, Dr. Winnie TANG, MH, JP, Founder and Chairman of Esri China (Hong Kong) Limited, Ir Eric CHAN Sze-Yuen, Chief Public Mission Officer of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, Ms. Winnie HO Wing Yin, JP, Secretary for Housing of the HKSARG, Ms. Vivian CHAN, founding president of HKPTA, Ms. Lillian CHEONG Man Lei, JP, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSARG, Mr. HO Chun Hung, JP, Deputy Director of Buildings. Buildings Department, Ar Prof Ada FUNG, BBS, Chairperson of Hong Kong Chapter of buildingSMART International, and Prof Jack CHENG Chin-Pang, Associate Head and Professor of Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

“PropTech Solution of the Year” and was awarded to Hong Yip Service Company Limited.

“PropTech Startup Solution of the Year” was awarded to Ergatian Limited.

Dr. Ir. Conrad Wong, Vice Chairman of Yau Lee Holdings Limited, was honored to be awarded the “PropTech Leader of the Year.”





PropTech Solution of the Year – Design and Construction

SOCAM Development Limited

Diamond (Corporate)

Hilti (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Gold (Corporate)

Mattex Asia Development Limited

Gold (Corporate)

Ambit Geospatial Solution Limited

Silver (Corporate)

Filix Medtech Limited

Finalist (Startup)

PropTech Solution of the Year – Safety

Electrical and Mechanical Services Department

Diamond (Corporate)

SOCAM Development Limited

Gold (Corporate)

Ambit Geospatial Solution Limited

Silver (Corporate)

Triple Faith Engineering & Supply Limited

Silver (Corporate)

Ergatian Limited

Diamond (Startup)

Team Concepts Limited

Gold (Startup)

AT-Vibe Technology Limited

Silver (Startup)

York Joint Design and Construction Co. Ltd.

Finalist (Startup)

PropTech Solution of the Year – ESG in PropTech

Hong Yip Service Company Limited

Diamond (Corporate)

Arup

Gold (Corporate)

Aurabeat Technology Limited

Silver (Corporate)

City Facilities Management (HKG) Limited

Silver (Corporate)

Keysen Property Management Services Limited

Silver (Corporate)

Carnot Innovations Limited

Gold (Startup)

Neuron Operations Limited

Gold (Startup)

Full Nature Farms (Hong Kong) Ltd

Silver (Startup)

Spare-it Limited.

Silver (Startup)

PropTech Solution of the Year – Property Management

Hong Yip Service Company Limited

Diamond (Corporate)

Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Diamond (Corporate)

Kerry Property Management Services Limited

Gold (Corporate)

Propman Technology Limited

Diamond (Startup)

Alpha AI Technology

Gold (Startup)



PropTech Solution of the Year – Sales and Marketing

Midland Realty

Gold (Corporate)

PropTech Solution of the Year – Tenant Engagement

Metersquare Limited

Finalist (Startup)

PropTech Integration Company of the Year

Electrical and Mechanical Services Department

Diamond (Corporate)

Gammon Construction Limited

Diamond (Corporate)

Hong Yip Service Company Limited

Gold (Corporate)

Jones Lang LaSalle Limited

Gold (Corporate)

Jones Lang LaSalle Management Services Ltd.

Gold (Corporate)

NTT Com Asia

Silver (Corporate)

York Joint Design and Construction Co. Ltd.

Silver (Startup)

PropTech Emerging Talent Award

Aura Labs Limited

Diamond

Butler

Gold

Ir JIANG Hao

Silver

The Best PropTech Solution of the Year

Hong Yip Service Company Limited

The Best PropTech Startup Solution of the Year

Ergatian Limited

PropTech Leader of the Year

Dr Ir Conrad Wong, Vice Chairman of Yau Lee Holdings Limited



About PropTech Excellence Awards 2024 https://hkproptechawards.org/





HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 March 2024 – The inaugural “PropTech Excellence Awards” jointly organized by theandwas successfully held on 21 March 2024 at Cyberport. Distinguished attendees includedand, who served as guest of honor and keynote speaker respectively. Nearly 250 leaders and elites from the real estate technology industry participated in the event, celebrating with the award winners.The “PropTech Excellence Awards” shines a spotlight on the impact of organizations, individuals, and startups in the field of real estate technology, showcasing how technology can be used to improve citizens’ lives, business operations, and sustainable development. The awards cover a diverse range of categories, including design and construction, safety, ESG, property management, sales, and marketing. This edition received over 80 applications, resulting in the selection of 41 awards. The “PropTech Solution of the Year” and “PropTech Startup Solution of the Year,” were respectively awarded to theand. The “PropTech Leader of the Year” was awarded toHashtag: #HongKongPropTechAssociation

About HKPTA

The Hong Kong PropTech Association (HKPTA) is an independent organisation representing Hong Kong’s PropTech community. The Association aims to build a collaborative ecosystem of real estate technology stakeholders from property developers and technology companies to investors and startups by creating awareness, employment, education, advocacy, and investment opportunities around PropTech. We are dedicated to fostering communication, innovation driving agenda within the property industry, and encouraging technology-enabled solutions to improve our lives, businesses, cities, and environment.



