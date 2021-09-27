Lee Kum Kee Honoured the BEST Award and Excellence in Practice Award by the Association for Talent Development

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 September 2021 – Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group (“Lee Kum Kee”) was honoured with the 2021 BEST Award and Excellence in Practice Award in the Sales Enablement category by the Association for Talent Development (ATD). This is the first time for Lee Kum Kee to receive the BEST Award, which is one of the most authoritative recognitions in the talent development industry. With rigorous selection criteria, the award gives recognition to organisations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success in employee talent development culture as well as treat talent development as one of the company’s strategic business tools to support the achievement of business goals and objectives.





Lee Kum Kee also received the Excellence in Practice Award in the Sales Enablement category. Its award-winning sustainable sales capability building programme identified job competencies required for different sales channels. Through the collaboration among various business functions and its learning & development professionals worldwide, structured training were tailor-made for each sales channel to enable sales performance, facilitating the Company to build an effective sales team and support business growth.





“Lee Kum Kee is honoured to receive awards from the world’s largest professional association for talent development. The recognition is a validation of our dedication to developing innovative training programmes and promoting talent development, which is the key to success in magnifying individual and organisational growth in order to seize opportunities and overcome challenges,” said Mr. Derek Wu, Executive Vice President – Global Human Resources of Lee Kum Kee.





Established in 1943, ATD is the world’s largest association dedicated to those who develop talent in organisations. Its BEST Award and Excellence in Practice Award adopt global uniform selection criteria which are highly recognised by the industry.





ABOUT LEE KUM KEE

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 by its founder Mr. Lee Kum Sheung. With its sustainable development in 133 years, Lee Kum Kee has become a household name of sauces and condiments, as well as an international brand and “a symbol of quality and trust”. Spanning over three centuries, Lee Kum Kee is a globally renowned multinational corporation offering over 200 types of sauce and condiments to over 100 countries and regions. Please visit www.LKK.com for further details.





