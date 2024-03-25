Premium Steakhouse The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill Unveiled at City of Dreams, Macau

A wide selection of high-quality seasonal ingredients and meats, presenting mastery of traditional charcoal grilling techniques and offering an extraordinary culinary experience
MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 March 2024 – City of Dreams, a premium integrated resort under Melco Resorts & Entertainment in Macau, has always been committed to offering guests with a diverse world-class experience in accommodation, dining, and entertainment. The brand-new steakhouse, The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill located at City of Dreams, dubbed the “international gastronomic destination” in Macau, has officially opened last Saturday on March 23, offering even more upscale dining options in the integrated resort.