VinFast introduces a comprehensive electric vehicle lineup at BIMS 2024
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 March 2024 – At the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) 2024, VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) introduces a diverse range of green mobility solutions to Southeast Asia’s leading auto market, including electric scooters, cars and the electric pickup truck concept – VF Wild. The company also introduces its industry-leading after-sales policy, reaffirming its ambitious determination to expand in Thailand.