Central Department Store, under Central Retail, Massively Invests Bt 4 Billion to Transform Central Chidlom to a Luxury Department Store, “The Store of Bangkok”
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 March 2024 – Central Department Store, under Central Retail Corporation, has announced a substantial investment of 4 billion baht to transform Central Chidlom into “The Store of Bangkok.” Aspiring to establish itself as a luxury department store, it endeavors to provide customers with a comprehensive “One-Stop-Shopping” experience. Setting new benchmarks with its world-class sophisticated design, elegant architecture, and a curated selection of global luxury brands, Central Chidlom aims to offer exceptional services, positioning itself as an inspirational destination for discerning shoppers, thus ushering in a new era of luxury retail in Bangkok.