Lisboeta Macau’s world first LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO and BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO has officially opened
Building exciting bew tourist destinations in Macao
Infusing fresh elements into Macao’s tourism industry
MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 March 2024 – Lisboeta Macau, in partnership with IPX (A.K.A LINE FRIENDS), proudly unveiled the grand opening of the world first LINE FRIENDS themed restaurant, “BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO”, operated by Lisboeta Macau that official licensed by LINE FRIENDS, on 15th March 2024. Esteemed guests were present to officiate and witness the event, with the exciting appearance of LINE FRIENDS BROWN and CONY.
Infusing fresh elements into Macao’s tourism industry
MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 March 2024 – Lisboeta Macau, in partnership with IPX (A.K.A LINE FRIENDS), proudly unveiled the grand opening of the world first LINE FRIENDS themed restaurant, “BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO”, operated by Lisboeta Macau that official licensed by LINE FRIENDS, on 15th March 2024. Esteemed guests were present to officiate and witness the event, with the exciting appearance of LINE FRIENDS BROWN and CONY.