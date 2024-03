Artist for inaugural episode: Fujii Kaze

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 March 2024 – NHK WORLD-JAPAN is set to produce and air tiny desk concerts featuring Japanese musicians. “ tiny desk concerts JAPAN ” will be an adaptation of the series originated by the American public broadcaster, NPR. Artists perform in an intimate setting with acoustics that match the atmosphere. Audiences around the world have embraced the format, which now attracts superstars such as Taylor Swift and BTS as well as up-and-coming entertainers.