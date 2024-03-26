Global Trading Platform Moomoo CA Rings the Opening Bell at Toronto Stock Exchange
TORONTO, CANADA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 March 2024 – Moomoo Financial Canada Inc. (Moomoo CA), a leading next generation stock trading platform, rings the opening bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange to celebrate its approval as a TSX and TSXV non-trading member on March 26, 2024. This occasion symbolizes moomoo’s commitment to expanding its world class products and services in the Canadian market, empowering Canadians to be confident in themselves to invest and grow.