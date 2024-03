FabriX landed on ComplexCon Hong Kong on 23-24 March Immerse in digital transformation of fashion retail

Experience Newly Designed AR digital kiosk Launching “Phy-gital” merchandise with Spin Fashion at ComplexCon

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 March 2024 – Following the successful FabriX Digital Fashion Roadshow 2023 in London and Paris, FabriX continues to make waves at ComplexCon’s marketplace Hong Kong from 23-24th March 2024 – the festival’s first global destination outside the United States.