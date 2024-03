Konica Minolta achieves No. 1 market share for its second year running, highlighting its continued commitment to unparalleled quality and efficiency.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 March 2024 – Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia has once again secured the #1 market share in the Colour Light and Mid Digital Production Printer Segment in ASEAN for 2023, according to results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2023Q4.