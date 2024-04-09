AS Watson Appoints Malina Ngai as Group CEO By Media OutReach Published: April 9, 2024 HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 April 2024 – AS Watson is pleased to announce the promotion of Malina Ngai to Group CEO, effective from 1st May 2024. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) MORE FROM THIS SECTION EdCity Supports Hong Kong Reading for All Day with the Introduction of Free eBook Week to Promote Reading The Bank of Thailand reaffirms its adherence to integrity and principles to build confidence – good governance in Thailand ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages bluebird bio Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – BLUE Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation and First Phosphate Announce Collaboration Agreement Anastasia Nyrkovskaya Named Chief Executive Officer of Fortune Media Kerry eCommerce, Menzies Aviation and Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited Sign MOU on Global Customs Clearance DHL Express unveils its HK$1.5 billion fully automated, eco-friendly-service center in Hong Kong “Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024” concluded in success PolyU harnesses GeoAI technologies to enable sustainable urban development Unlock Opportunities in the Nifty Index with Phillip Nova Follow @lhrtimes on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook Previous articleKerry eCommerce, Menzies Aviation and Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited Sign MOU on Global Customs Clearance Next articleAnastasia Nyrkovskaya Named Chief Executive Officer of Fortune Media You may also like April 10, 2024 EdCity Supports Hong Kong Reading for All Day with the Introduction of Free eBook Week to Promote Reading April 10, 2024 The Bank of Thailand reaffirms its adherence to integrity and principles to build confidence – good governance in Thailand April 10, 2024 ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages bluebird bio Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – BLUE April 10, 2024 Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation and First Phosphate Announce Collaboration Agreement April 9, 2024 Anastasia Nyrkovskaya Named Chief Executive Officer of Fortune Media April 9, 2024 Kerry eCommerce, Menzies Aviation and Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited Sign MOU on Global Customs Clearance Comments are closed.