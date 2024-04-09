AS Watson Appoints Malina Ngai as Group CEO

Published: April 9, 2024

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 April 2024 – AS Watson is pleased to announce the promotion of Malina Ngai to Group CEO, effective from 1st May 2024.

