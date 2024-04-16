Introducing to the world the beautiful mountains, sea, and ports in Keelung, Taiwan
KEELUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 April 2024 – The Keelung City Government is set to join the Taiwan Travel Fair taking place at Marina Square in Singapore from April 19 to 21, introducing Taiwan’s most picturesque coastal city—Keelung, to the people of Singapore. Keelung stands out as Taiwan’s sole city where the urban area and harbor seamlessly merge, earning it the esteemed title of Asia’s best cruise home port. Singaporeans are warmly invited to experience the maritime allure of this city nestled between mountains, sea, and ports.