Renowned Dutch Microbiologist and Expert in Water Quality and Health Named Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize 2024 Laureate
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 April 2024 – Professor Gertjan Medema, 62 years old, has been awarded the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize 2024 for his breakthrough research and discovery, and significant contributions in the field of wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE). His research revolutionised the application of WBE for virus detection in wastewater during the COVID-19 pandemic.