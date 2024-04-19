Evolution and current state of global crypto adoption – Octa
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 April 2024 – Every four years, the crypto world gets hyped for the Bitcoin halving. Past halvings, like the one of May 2020, saw a massive increase in BTC transactions, which was driven by growing adoption and community involvement. This trend benefited the crypto landscape across the board. The upcoming halving on 20 April 2024 is expected to trigger a similar surge in public interest and activity. In this article, the experts at Octa provide a brief overview of the evolution and current state of global crypto adoption.