Galaxy Macau Unveils the New Galaxy Kidz: An Edutainment Center for Play Time

Creating a Family-friendly Destination that Combines Nature and Science, Blending Fun with Knowledge
MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 April 2024 – The significance of parent-child travel extends beyond documenting children’s growth in various landscapes. It involves exploring vast expanses hand in hand, enriching children’s courage with insights gained on the journey, and capturing precious moments of love and companionship. This ethos aligns with Galaxy Kidz’s commitment to offering entertaining and educational experiences. Situated within the Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort, Galaxy Kidz provides a range of facilities and activities where children can discover nature and science, experience joy amidst laughter, and create lasting memories for the whole family.