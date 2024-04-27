Eight leaders with diverse backgrounds elected to ISCA Council

The total number of votes casted by eligible ISCA members was the highest based on our records and corresponds with the increase in member engagement level and growing interest in ISCA’s initiatives.





The newly-elected Council Members are:

Mr Choo Kok Wei Eric, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Dontia Holdings Pte Ltd and T32 Dental Centre Pte Ltd

Mr Lee Boon Teck, Regional Managing Partner Southeast Asia, Audit & Assurance of Deloitte & Touche LLP

Mr Lim Wei Kiat William, Director, School of Business & Accountancy of Ngee Ann Polytechnic

Mr Helmi Bin Ali Bin Talib, Managing Partner of Helmi Talib LLP

The re-elected Council Members are:

Mr Choo Eng Beng, Engagement Partner, Head of Assurance of PwC Singapore

Ms Goh Chern Ni Jocelyn, Audit & Assurance Partner of BDO LLP

Mr Koh Wee Kwang, Director of Nexia Singapore PAC

Mr Teo Ser Luck, Entrepreneur and Company Board Chairman



Vice President: Mr Choo Eng Beng

Vice President: Ms Judy Ng

Treasurer: Ms Jocelyn Goh Chern Ni

Secretary: Mr Lee Boon Teck The newly-elected and re-elected Council Members will serve as ISCA Council Members until ISCA’s Annual General Meeting in 2026.

Mr. Helmi Bin Ali Bin Talib, Managing Partner of Helmi Talib LLP, has been elected to the ISCA Council. His election to the Council also reaffirms ISCA’s dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion within its leadership ranks.





ISCA President Mr Teo Ser Luck said, “I am honoured to be re-elected as President of ISCA for a second term and am excited to continue serving alongside such a diverse group of members on the Council. Together, we remain committed to advancing the profession, fostering diversity and inclusion, and driving innovation in the accountancy sector. I would like to thank Council Members who have retired for their invaluable contribution and look forward to collaborating with the new Council to further strengthen ISCA’s position as a leading accountancy body regionally and globally.”

For more information on the biographies of the new and re-elected Council Members, please refer to the Annex via our website

Among the newly-elected Council Members is Mr William Lim, Director of the School of Business & Accountancy at Ngee Ann Polytechnic. This marks the first time that ISCA’s Council has a representative from the polytechnic who will be able to contribute to our efforts to boost the attractiveness of the profession and develop talent pipeline. Mr Teo Ser Luck has been re-elected as President of ISCA for a second term. Mr Teo is joined by newly elected office bearers:

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 April 2024 – A diverse group of eight accountancy and business leaders have been elected to the Council of the national accountancy body, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA). These leaders include partners from accounting firms, a leader from the healthcare sector, a representative from a polytechnic and an entrepreneur.Hashtag: #ISCA #Accountancy #DifferenceMakers #ISCAAGM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants

The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) is the national accountancy body of Singapore with over 36,000 ISCA members making their stride in businesses across industries in Singapore and around the world. ISCA members can be found in over 40 countries and members based out of Singapore are supported through 12 overseas chapters in 10 countries.





Established in 1963, ISCA is an advocate of the interests of the profession. Complementing its global mindset with Asian insights, ISCA leverages its regional expertise, knowledge, and networks with diverse stakeholders to contribute towards the advancement of the accountancy profession.





ISCA administers the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification programme and is the Designated Entity to confer the Chartered Accountant of Singapore – CA (Singapore) – designation.





ISCA is a member of Chartered Accountants Worldwide, a global family that brings together the members of leading institutes to create a community of over 1.8 million Chartered Accountants and students in more than 190 countries.

For more information, visit

MORE FROM THIS SECTION