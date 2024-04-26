Moomoo Wins “Digital CX Awards 2024” by The Digital Banker

Outstanding Digital Customer Experience as Key-to-Success in Canada Market
TORONTO, CANADA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 April 2024 – Moomoo, one of the leading one-stop digitalized stock trading platforms, announced winning the “Outstanding Use of Digital Channels for Improved CX – Investments” Award at the Digital CX Awards 2024 by The Digital Banker. The Digital CX Awards is the world’s only program dedicated to recognising pioneering innovation in Digital Customer Experience across the Financial Services ecosystem. This market recognition again demonstrates moomoo’s dedication in digital customer experience (CX) innovations, a key game-changer that impacts the entire market.