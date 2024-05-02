Moomoo Celebrates Success with Business Partners at Nasdaq Exchange
Building a unique platform for investor educationTORONTO, CANADA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 May 2024 – Moomoo, the world’s most advanced trading platform, hosted an exclusive event at the Nasdaq MarketSite on April 29. This event brought together users, business partners and influencers from seven markets, to celebrate financial education empowerment across regions.
The event was to celebrate the recently announced global strategic collaboration with NASDAQ to continue promoting investor education and increase market access. Moomoo organized this event to provide opportunities for financial and investing influencers to share insights, forge community connections and inspire smart money management habits.